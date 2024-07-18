Eddie Hearn Predicts Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: “He has absolutely no chance”

Jake Paul labels his upcoming fight against Mike Perry an ‘appetizer’, making the fight later against Mike Tyson the main course. Given Jake Paul’s clean undefeated record against MMA fighters for boxing fights most people are leaning in favor of Jake Paul to win – including Eddie Hearn who can foresee Jake Paul winning the match.

Eddie Hearn believes Mike Perry only has a chance if breaks the rules and involves his kicks in the fight.

Mike Perry’s custom made chain of Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/qOmWN6BSD3 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 17, 2024

The amount of testosterone in this Jake Paul and Mike Perry face to face pic.twitter.com/ygPjRjZtoQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 16, 2024

Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

In a recent interview with DAZN, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

“(Perry’s only chance is to) break his legs,” Hearn said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Mike Perry is a welterweight that I think was in the UFC at middleweight, and the fight is at 200 pounds.

He has absolutely no chance. And by the way, Mike Perry, I’m sure, is a really tough guy, and at 160-170 pounds, he’s probably a right handful. But you can’t give 30 pounds away. Jake’s not great, but he’s a big lump, and he’s strong and he can punch a little bit, as well.

I think he’ll stop Mike Perry”.

Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul’s opponent selection

“But he needs a dance partner. He’s stuck between a boxer and an influencer. The influencer fights are going to make him more money.

He wants the credibility for boxing, but he’s not actually willing to take a proper fight in boxing. A part of him wants to establish himself and get the credibility as a boxer, but he can’t fight anyone too good because he’ll get beat”.