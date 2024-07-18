Zhilei Zhang Predicts Anthony Joshua Will Dodge Potential Clash

Zhilei Zhang firmly believes that Anthony Joshua will never take a step forward to share the ring with him. It is worth knowing that Zhilei Zhang and Anthony Joshua have previously locked horns. It was in the 2012 Olympics. Anthony Joshua was declared the winner in that clash.

Fast forward to the future, Zhilei Zhang feels Anthony Joshua won’t show up for a rematch.

Zhilei Zhang says Anthony Joshua won't fight ever him because Joshua knows what will happen.



"Francis Ngannou from UFC, Robert Helenius... The way he picks his opponents says a lot about him”.



Zhilei Zhang on Anthony Joshua fighting him

Recently on The MMA Hour, Zhilei Zhang explained why he strongly feels that Anthony Joshua won’t fight him.

“Mark my words, he’s not fighting me,” Zhang said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He’s not going to fight me, ever. Because after the 2012 Olympic Games, that was when we initially collided. After that, it’s been so many years.

Zhilei Zhang on Anthony Joshua’s current form

“Maybe people say he’s back, he knocked out Ngannou in two rounds, he beat Robert Helenius, knocked him out, and he beat Jermaine Franklin, Otto Wallin. I can’t say he’s back until I meet him in the ring and test him with my fists”.