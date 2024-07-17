Michael Bisping Sympathizes with Nate Diaz on Pay Issues

Michael Bisping explains how he feels for Nate Diaz's current situation.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Nate Diaz is yet to receive his pay for the recent boxing fight with Jorge Masvidal. Fanmio owes Nate Diaz $9 million dollars, and since Nate didn’t receive the hefty sum, he took a few steps forward and filed a lawsuit against Fanmio.

Michael Bisping isn't pleased to hear such news, especially after seeing Nate Diaz working so hard and delivering a great performance against Masvidal.

Michael Bisping on Nate Diaz’ not receiving his pay

Recently on The Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz not receiving his money and the lawsuit filed against Fanmio.

“It’s a really shitty situation for Nate Diaz,” Bisping said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He upheld his end of the bargain. He did the training, sold the fight, went out there and competed, put on an absolute classic, and then doesn’t get paid”.

Michael Bisping reacts to Nate Diaz filing a lawsuit

“Winning a lawsuit is one thing, collecting from a lawsuit is very, very different, the amount of people that actually get paid, or even get a judgement or an award, is very, very, low, I believe.

And certainly in a position like this, a boxing promoter, they can just absolve the business, declare bankrupt — that’s it, you’re done".

Michael Bisping Nate Diaz
