Jake Paul labels Mike Perry as a warm up for Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul is driven and thrilled to share the ring with Mike Tyson. Their professional bout was scheduled to take place on 20th July, but since Mike Tyson was forced to withdraw from the event because of an ulcer flare up, their mega bout has been deferred to 15th November.

In the meantime, Jake Paul preferred remaining active and kicked idleness by challenging himself against the BKFC champion, Mike Perry. They will lock horns this Saturday night in Tampa. Jake Paul believes this is a warm-up match for the Mike Tyson fight.

He's calling Mike Perry an 'appetizer'

The amount of testosterone in this Jake Paul and Mike Perry face to face pic.twitter.com/ygPjRjZtoQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 16, 2024

Who moved first?



Watch the full Face 2 Face on our YouTube channel @jakepaul vs. @PlatinumPerry July 20



Click the link in bio to buy the fight now #PaulPerry | @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/my9zIpomWO — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2024

Jake Paul on fighting Mike Perry

Recently on The Pat McAfee Show, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on fighting Mike Perry.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s amazing. He’s like a Mike [Tyson] appetizer.’ [Perry’s] violent, comes forward, scary, doesn’t give a frig ... but he doesn’t care,” Paul said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I would like that same attitude he has, and it’s a good warm-up for Mike Tyson. To be honest, I was nervous going into the Mike Tyson fight because of how scary he is, how much more experience he has, and so any more experience I can get under my belt, the better”.

Jake Paul on dominating against Mike Perry

“It will be a big boxing showcase of the sweet science. Maybe he’s going to land some big shots, maybe he’s going to be all wild and do some crazy things, but as the rounds go on, I will slowly pick him apart with my footwork, my jab, working to the body, and exposing him in different areas he hasn’t been exposed before by these other BKFC or MMA fighters”.