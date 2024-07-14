Mike Perry Confident Jake Paul Won't Step for Bare-Knuckle Fight

Mike Perry is all set to share the ring with Jake Paul on 20th July. Both fighters are confident of securing a win. However, only one will rise (unless it's a draw). Mike Perry firm-mindedly believes that Jake Paul will never fight him for a bare-knuckle contest.

However, it is worth noting that Jake Paul recently challenged Mike Perry for an MMA fight in the PFL. With the animosity both fighters have, a rematch could most likely take place. Perhaps in another format, if not boxing.

‼️ Footage from Jake Paul Shadow Boxing a combo ahead of his fight against Mike Perry next week pic.twitter.com/Akx96oAhVV — IFN (@IfnBoxing) July 13, 2024

Nakisa Bidarian says Jake Paul's MMA debut could come in 2025 after finding the right opponent.



"We’ve talked to Nate Diaz multiple times. We’ve talked to Tommy Fury… We’ll definitely talk to Mike Perry depending on how this fight does”.



https://t.co/s7ycNJhfsf #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/OYNthT76eo — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 3, 2024

Mike Perry on fighting Jake Paul in BKFC

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Mike Perry shared his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul bare-knuckle.

"One thing I want to remind Jake over and over again is that he wouldn't do a bare-knuckle fight," Perry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "Whether he says he would or not, especially after this fight in 10-ounce gloves.

He wants to bring it up like 'boxing is this incredible sport and these hooligans are out there doing this bare-knuckle stuff' and blah, blah, blah. I'm going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on. He definitely won't want to do bare-knuckle after that."

Mike Perry's prediction for Jake Paul fight

"I said seventh-round knockout, TKO, if you will, I'm looking to make Jake take a knee.

Fall down, hit him hard, he's not going to stand still to let me land the best shot I can land. I have to time it. I have set it up. I have to put the pressure on him. I have to wear on him and break him down over time. I've got to hit that body, find those lumps on the side of his head and eventually I think by the seventh round if not the eighth, I'd like to finish him in the last round, too".