Mike Perry Confident Jake Paul Won't Step for Bare-Knuckle Fight

Mike Perry explains why he thinks Jake Paul won't fight him bare-knuckle.

by Aryan Lakhani
© @jakepaul/Twitter

Mike Perry is all set to share the ring with Jake Paul on 20th July. Both fighters are confident of securing a win. However, only one will rise (unless it's a draw). Mike Perry firm-mindedly believes that Jake Paul will never fight him for a bare-knuckle contest.

However, it is worth noting that Jake Paul recently challenged Mike Perry for an MMA fight in the PFL. With the animosity both fighters have, a rematch could most likely take place. Perhaps in another format, if not boxing.

Mike Perry on fighting Jake Paul in BKFC

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Mike Perry shared his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul bare-knuckle.

"One thing I want to remind Jake over and over again is that he wouldn't do a bare-knuckle fight," Perry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "Whether he says he would or not, especially after this fight in 10-ounce gloves.

He wants to bring it up like 'boxing is this incredible sport and these hooligans are out there doing this bare-knuckle stuff' and blah, blah, blah. I'm going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on. He definitely won't want to do bare-knuckle after that."

Mike Perry's prediction for Jake Paul fight

"I said seventh-round knockout, TKO, if you will, I'm looking to make Jake take a knee.

Fall down, hit him hard, he's not going to stand still to let me land the best shot I can land. I have to time it. I have set it up. I have to put the pressure on him. I have to wear on him and break him down over time. I've got to hit that body, find those lumps on the side of his head and eventually I think by the seventh round if not the eighth, I'd like to finish him in the last round, too".

