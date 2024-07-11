Darren Till reacts to Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal: “I wasn’t impressed”

Nate Diaz’s and Jorge Masvidal’s boxing fight surpassed many people’s expectations and shocked a lot from the boxing and MMA community, but that list excludes Darren Till because he found nothing impressive about Diaz vs Masvidal.

Darren justified his statement by highlighting both fighter's physical shape and punching power. However, those who watched the fight would agree that there was constant engagement in the fight, low-clinching moments, and terrific competitiveness.

Darren Till wasn't impressed by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal's boxing match



Darren Till on Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Recently on The MMA Hour, Darren Till shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal.

“I wasn’t impressed, mate,” Till said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Just like fluffy hands, just not a lot power. Both look liked they weren’t in no fit physical shape. But as I said, Masvidal, I fought, he beat me fair and square, and Diaz, I don’t ever like to diss Diaz too much.

I’ve always been a fan since [I was] a kid, I think he’s a G of the sport. He’s one of your real ones. Whether you want it in the ring or outside, he’s that guy, and that’s what I respect. So I wasn’t overly [impressed] with the fight, but at the end of the day, mate, it’s still a big fight and I’d love to get some of that pie”.

Darren Till on his next fight

“But it’s probably Perry. Paul’s there. Masvidal. Tommy Fury’s a huge fight; in the UK, you could do that anywhere. You could do it in Liverpool, you could even do it in Anfield”.