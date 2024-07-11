Eddie Hearn Confident about Shakur Stevenson’s Future: “May be unbeatable”

Eddie Hearn looks forward to signing up Shakur Stevenson under his promotion.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Paul Harding / Getty Images

Eddie Hearn foresees a bright future for the undefeated Shakur Stevenson, who recently claimed a comfortable unanimous decision to win against Artem Harutyunyan. Hearn is actively making an effort to sign Stevenson under Matchroom Boxing.

There are many massive fights to organize and deliver to the fans.

Eddie Hearn believes Shakur Stevenson’s undefeated record may remain unchanged – regardless of his opponents.

Eddie Hearn on Shakur Stevenson

In a recent interview with SecondsOut, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Shakur Stevenson's fighting style and future.

“Shakur Stevenson may be unbeatable. Shakur is brilliant. Sometimes, his style is not all-out aggressive, Arturo Gatti, but guess what? He’s winning these fights, fighting them the way he wants to fight,” Hearn said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I think when you see him fight Tank, maybe even Zepeda, you’re going to see the best Shakur Stevenson, I know I can make him a star because that’s easy for me”.

