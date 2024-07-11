Eddie Hearn Confident about Shakur Stevenson’s Future: “May be unbeatable”

Eddie Hearn foresees a bright future for the undefeated Shakur Stevenson, who recently claimed a comfortable unanimous decision to win against Artem Harutyunyan. Hearn is actively making an effort to sign Stevenson under Matchroom Boxing.

Say what you want about Shakur Stevenson… But you CANT deny the defensive masterclass he put on Saturday. It’s gonna be HARD for ANYONE to hit him #Boxing pic.twitter.com/jVaUerd5SD — TBD (@TrenchBabyDame) July 8, 2024

There are many massive fights to organize and deliver to the fans.

Eddie Hearn believes Shakur Stevenson’s undefeated record may remain unchanged – regardless of his opponents.

Shakur Stevenson in NOW the HUNTED instead the usual fearless hunter stepping to no matter how big the top fighter is. Both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Eddie Hearn have been aggressively HUNTING Shakur to sign him when his Top Rank contract ends.



Floyd: “The most skillful fighter… pic.twitter.com/ARXMIxxu1O — Jim Yang (@bionicleap77) May 30, 2024

Eddie Hearn on Shakur Stevenson

In a recent interview with SecondsOut, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Shakur Stevenson's fighting style and future.

“Shakur Stevenson may be unbeatable. Shakur is brilliant. Sometimes, his style is not all-out aggressive, Arturo Gatti, but guess what? He’s winning these fights, fighting them the way he wants to fight,” Hearn said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I think when you see him fight Tank, maybe even Zepeda, you’re going to see the best Shakur Stevenson, I know I can make him a star because that’s easy for me”.

