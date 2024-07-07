Nate Diaz Edges Out Jorge Masvidal, Earns Redemption in Thrilling Rematch

No unnecessary clinches, raw professionalism, and great boxing literacy were showcased by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in the boxing rematch. An absolutely fascinating contest, which was competitive till the very last second.

After 10 rounds of competitive action, Nate Diaz was declared the winner by majority decision. Jorge Masvidal felt it was a wrong decision; he justified it by highlighting how he landed more powerful punches.

39 year old washed mma fighters throwing at this pace in round 9 #DiazMasvidal pic.twitter.com/41H0VgfG78 — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) July 7, 2024

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal boxed much better than most professionals in the field; they electrified the entire arena with energy.

What’s next for them? Nate Diaz mentioned two names: Jake Paul and Leon Edwards; he also mentioned returning to the UFC. On the flip side, disappointed Jorge Masvidal expressed his urge to have a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

It will be interesting to see the paths both fighters take from here.

Nate Diaz’s post-fight interview

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul and Leon Edwards in Post Fight Interview #DiazMasvidal pic.twitter.com/J8xJ9TENqN — MMA WiZZ (@themmawizz) July 7, 2024

“I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s * *, and I’m down to fight the highest-ranked boxer I can find.

My main objective, like it’s always been, is to be the best fighter in the world, so I want to go back and get the UFC title. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul, and anyone else: You’re dead”.