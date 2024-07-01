KSI to Take on Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in a Single Night Showdown

KSI will finally make a return after facing a controversial loss against Tommy Fury; he’s not currently seeking vengeance, his opponent selection makes it evident. KSI will be fighting Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor at the same time for a tag boxing match.

This unusual clash is scheduled to take place on 31st August at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. KSI is labelling this as a warm up match, which indicates that he will continue fighting. Perhaps a rematch with Tommy Fury might be somewhere right around the corner.

Slim and Anthony Taylor will have the liberty of switching in between rounds. Slim is undefeated, so it will be interesting to see if he can extend his winning streak against KSI.

Nice warm up to get back into the swing of things pic.twitter.com/MDDuqqqn5b — ksi (@KSI) June 30, 2024

KSI on fighting Slim and Anthony Taylor

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am that both Slim and Anthony Taylor accepted this challenge, because I wasn’t sure they had the minerals to do so,” KSI said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Both of these guys have been on my case for years and now, on August 31 in Dublin, they are set to get what they asked for”.

August 31st I Piece up KSI in front of the world pic.twitter.com/SuGOLOrZJv — Slim “The Hitman” Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) June 30, 2024

KSI laughing at Tommy Fury

KSI laughing at Tommy Fury’s performance at Soccer Aid pic.twitter.com/4NKrph1Hi3 — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) June 10, 2024