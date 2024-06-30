Manny Pacquiao Breaks Silence on Opponent replacement: “I look forward to July 28th”

Manny Pacquiao is one of the few fighters who aren’t interested in staying idle – he will be back in the ring on the 28th of July. Pacquiao was originally meant to fight Chihiro Suzuki, but Suzuki recently announced his withdrawal from the event.

He was forced to pull out because of an injury. Chihiro Suzuki has been replaced by Rukiya Anpo, who is also a very competitive fighter; he was a former K-1 champion and has a professional kickboxing record of 27-8-1.

Manny Pacquiao on fighting Rukiya Anpo

In a recent press release, Manny Pacquiao shared his thoughts on fighting a new opponen and Chihiro Suzuki pulling out.

"I heard that my opponent has changed, but of course, no problem,” Pacquiao said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I was looking forward to facing Chihiro Suzuki, especially after seeing his fearless attitude at Yoyogi the other day.

But, well, if it’s due to injury, it can’t be helped. Injuries are part of being a fighter, so please convey my best wishes to Chihiro for a speedy recovery. To Rukiya Anpo, who has stepped up as my new opponent, I want to thank you for not being afraid to challenge me.

I will show you that boxing is noble, fantastic, and above all, very challenging. I look forward to July 28th”.

