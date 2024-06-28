Anthony Joshua Glad Oleksandr Usyk Beat Tyson Fury: “He’s very disrespectful”

Anthony Joshua was pleased to see Oleksandr Usyk claiming a massive win and dethroning Tyson Fury in their highly anticipated boxing clash last month. AJ believes Tyson Fury is disrespectful and deserved the outcome going against his favor.

Tyson Fury is still against the split decision; he believes he won the fight. Lucky for him, he has a second chance to prove his point. Fury and Usyk will lock horns for a rematch on 21st December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua could soon fight Tyson Fury; it will be interesting to see how soon that materializes.

According to their recent virtual face-off, it could happen in 2025.

Turki Alalshikh FaceTimes Tyson Fury while he’s sat with Anthony Joshua and both go at each other



AJ: “ I’m waiting for you”



Fury: “I’ll use both fists on your head you big ugly dosser!” pic.twitter.com/jLOoXMlMc7 — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 26, 2024

Anthony Joshua on Tyson Fury

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Anthony Joshua explained why he does not respect Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’m glad Fury isn’t the undisputed champion,” Joshua said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I’ve always said he’s an idiot; he’s very disrespectful. He has to step on people to make himself feel good.

The way he disrespected Usyk, ‘rabbit’ this and ‘middleweight’ that. It’s not good for the sport. Fury will step on you and make you look like a guy who’s just walked out of a pub. Then he goes and gets spanked; he deserves it”.