Daniel Dubois Aims to Claim the Crown from Anthony Joshua: “Have to be a King slayer”

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will lock horns on 21st September at Wembley Stadium in England. A crucial knock for both fighters. Dubois looks forward to claiming a win and snatching everything away from Anthony Joshua, who is progressively making his way to the top after facing back-to-back setbacks against Oleksandr Usyk.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Daniel Dubois to elevate his career further. On the flip side, Anthony Joshua could face Tyson Fury next year; all he needs is 2-3 significant wins.

"I want to put him to sleep!"



Daniel Dubois confident ahead of Anthony Joshua showdown pic.twitter.com/CCl1wAfifg — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 27, 2024

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois first face-off! Thanks to Oleksandr Usyk’s vacated IBF belt gifted to Dubois, Joshua will fight for this heavyweight title. #boxing #JoshuaDubois

: DAZN via Boxing Social pic.twitter.com/ArgPy68sP3 — Jim Yang (@bionicleap77) June 26, 2024

Daniel Dubois on fighting Anthony Joshua

In a recent interview, Daniel Dubois shared his thoughts on fighting Anthony Joshua.

“AJ has been the King for a very long time. On the night, I have to be a King slayer. That’s my goal and the mission I have,” Dubois said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I’m ready to let my fists do the talking.

I’m going to train like a beast”.