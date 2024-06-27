Daniel Dubois Aims to Claim the Crown from Anthony Joshua: “Have to be a King slayer”

Daniel Dubois explains how he's eagerly waiting to face Anthony Joshua.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Daniel Dubois Aims to Claim the Crown from Anthony Joshua: “Have to be a King slayer”
© Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will lock horns on 21st September at Wembley Stadium in England. A crucial knock for both fighters. Dubois looks forward to claiming a win and snatching everything away from Anthony Joshua, who is progressively making his way to the top after facing back-to-back setbacks against Oleksandr Usyk.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Daniel Dubois to elevate his career further. On the flip side, Anthony Joshua could face Tyson Fury next year; all he needs is 2-3 significant wins.

Daniel Dubois on fighting Anthony Joshua

In a recent interview, Daniel Dubois shared his thoughts on fighting Anthony Joshua.

“AJ has been the King for a very long time. On the night, I have to be a King slayer. That’s my goal and the mission I have,” Dubois said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I’m ready to let my fists do the talking.

I’m going to train like a beast”.

SHARE