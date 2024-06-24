Ryan Garcia ready to fight Sean O’Malley in BKFC or UFC

Ryan Garcia wants to lock horns with Sean O’Malley and fulfil his urge to make an MMA debut, especially after he has been asked to withdraw from competing as a boxer. Ryan Garcia has been suspended from boxing for about a year; instead of using the term ‘suspension’, he would rather use ‘retirement’.

Ryan Garcia tried his level best to defend himself but his justifications led to nothing conclusive. His majority decision win against Devin Haney has been reversed to a no-contest because he tested positive for banned substances.

The ending to Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley’s FaceTime is hilarious



O’Malley: “I’m gonna go out there do what I need to do against Merab [Dvalishvili], put his lights out”.



Garcia: “I know you’re gonna win, I think you’re gonna knock him out”.



O’Malley: “Yea Merab sucks,… pic.twitter.com/wkRcZjX0kL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 16, 2024

Ryan Garcia on retirement and Sean O’Malley fight

Recently on TMZ Sports, Ryan Garcia shared his thoughts on retirement and explained how he’s looking forward to fighting Sean O’Malley.

“I’m retiring for a year,” Garcia said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “So they don’t get the [satisfaction] for suspending me cause it’s bull. I never took steroids in my life. They can all suck weiners.

I like ‘Suga’ Sean [O’Malley] cause he defended me, but if he really wants to run it in the UFC, I’ll run it. Or bare knuckle. Shit, I’m ready to fight anyone at this point”.