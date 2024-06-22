Anderson Silva reveals why he didn’t try to knockout Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva’s exhibition bout against Chael Sonnen was criticized by many as they felt Silva was holding back and had many opportunities to knock Chael Sonnen out, but instead of attacking, he played along, lacking aggressiveness.

Anderson Silva’s response to the noise is quite simple; he was there to give a perfect goodbye to the Brazilian rings and a tribute to the history he shares with Chael Sonnen.

Anderson Silva still got it pic.twitter.com/p0AHe1SRdz — UFCFightTalk (@UFCFightTalk) June 16, 2024

Fala meu povo , venho aqui agradecer o carinho de vocês, pois sábado foi uma noite histórica para mim. Última luta no meu país, meu filho lutando, passou um filme da minha vida…



Sei que alguns falaram que a luta deveria ter sido mais agressiva, mas cada luta tem a sua própria… — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) June 21, 2024

Anderson Silva on holding back against Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva recently uploaded a tweet that addressed why he held back against Chael Sonnen.

“I know some said the match should have been more aggressive, but each fight has its own dynamic,” Silva said as quoted and translated by mmafighting.com. “I chose to be in the ring with an opponent so important in my history.

I could have fought to win, but I preferred to do this a tribute to our history, and that’s why I didn’t win the belt. We win in many ways in life, and being beside you all that night was the biggest victory of all. It was incredible to say goodbye to the Brazilian rings with so much love. Love you”.