Jake Paul reveals the weakest puncher he has faced: “It’s just like, how?”

Jake Paul has a healthy amount of experience, and his boxing resume lists MMA legends and professional boxers. Out of all the fighters he faced, he felt Nate Diaz had the weakest punch, and it was so light that he barely felt anything.

Feather touch. Jake Paul is persistently trying to convince Nate Diaz to do a rematch in MMA, but Nate is declining the offer even though he was offered $15 million. Nate is probably avoiding a fight to avoid a conflict of interest.

Jake Paul wants to do it in the PFL, and Nate Diaz will soon be returning to UFC.

Recently on B/S W Jake Paul, Jake Paul discussed his chances of winning against Nate Diaz in MMA.

“Nate Diaz is ducking me in MMA,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s actually ducking it, which is crazy. We upped to $15 million, but he actually doesn’t want to do it”.

“That’s exactly how I feel about it, If I don’t get guillotined, then I win the fight. But even if he was on top of me, I would just throw him off of me because he’s also the weakest puncher I’ve ever fought.

Like, when he was hitting me I almost started laughing. I’m not even saying this to talk *. Out of everyone I’ve sparred in my whole entire life and everyone I’ve fought, his punches are the weakest. I’m literally not even talking* , which is why I think it’s funny that he dropped Conor (McGregor) and * because it’s just like, how?”.