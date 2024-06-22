Eddie Hearn Confident Aggressive Tyson Fury Can Overcome Usyk in Rematch

Eddie Hearn has nothing against the outcome of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. However, the split decision going in favour of Usyk still seems to be haunting Tyson Fury, who thinks he was treated unjustly. The rematch is set to take place on 21st December; Eddie Hearn is confident about Tyson Fury prevailing viciously in his second attempt against the undefeated Usyk.

Moreover, Eddie Hearn likes Tyson Fury intent which suggests that he won’t leave the outcome to the judges and will aim for a knockout win in the rematch.

Tyson Fury said the Usyk fight was easy and it was like fighting a local amateur boxer pic.twitter.com/D6nK8jcrnd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 21, 2024

Tyson Fury is back in the gym training for his rematch with Usyk and promises to win his title back #TysonFury #Boxing pic.twitter.com/3NhruRilng — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) June 13, 2024

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury’s loss

Recently, on Charlie Parson’s YouTube channel, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury’s mindset regarding the rematch.

“I certainly don’t think Tyson Fury was robbed or unlucky not to win. I think most people felt that Usyk won the fight, but Fury could have got a decision when it’s that tight,” Hearn said as quoted by boxingnews24.com.

“I don’t agree with him at all that he needs to knock him out to win, I think if he wins the fight on points clearly, he’ll get the fight, he’ll get the decision. But I like the mentality. I think he needs to go in very aggressive in this next fight, I think he can win it”.