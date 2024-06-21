Tyson Fury Stands by Victory Claim Over Oleksandr Usyk After Reviewing Highlights

Tyson Fury is adamantly expressing how he thinks he won and refuses to believe that he lost against Oleksandr Usyk. Fans and boxing experts would love to differ with his opinion, as the knockdown and other dominating moments made Usyk the winner in most people’s eyes.

However, Tyson Fury has another opportunity to settle the doubt; he will be facing Oleksandr Usyk for the rematch on 21st December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see if Tyson Fury is successful in avenging his bitter loss and retaliating with a strong response to justify his first-ever career defeat.

Tyson Fury said the Usyk fight was easy and it was like fighting a local amateur boxer pic.twitter.com/D6nK8jcrnd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 21, 2024

Tyson Fury has opened up on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk for the first time and has doubled down on his belief that he won the fight



Do you agree with The Gypsy King? #FuryUsyk | #TysonFury | #UsykFury2 | #BoxingHype pic.twitter.com/tQrkzuqMZz — IFL TV (@IFLTV) June 21, 2024

Tyson Fury does not believe he lost

In a recent interview with Furocity, Tyson Fury explained why he thinks he won the fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’ve watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer – I thought I won,” Fury said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “Usyk knows he didn’t beat me. I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds.

It was actually a lot easier than I thought it’d be. People said he’s hard to hit, I was lighting him up with four-punch combinations and laughing at him”.