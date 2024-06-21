Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Ruled No-Contest, Garcia Banned for 1 Year

Ryan Garcia’s iconic win against Devin Haney has been snatched away from him as the New York State Athletic Commission reversed the outcome to a no-contest as Ryan Garcia failed the drug tests. Apart from reversing the decision, Ryan Garcia is also liable to pay a fine of $10,000 and will be suspended from boxing for a year.

BREAKING: Ryan Garcia/legal team have made settlement agreement with NYSAC. He has agreed to the following: suspension of at least 1 year; forfeiture of his $1.1M official contract purse (goes to GB, Haney may get %), $10k fine (state max); fight officially a no contest. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) June 20, 2024

Devin Haney’s updated boxing record is 31-0, and Ryan Garcia is back at 24-1. Fans are totally against this reversal; Devin Haney is being heavily trolled on all social media platforms.

This situation is most likely going to lead to a rematch; Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney spoke about locking horns again once the suspension meets its end.

Okay Devin I forgive you



Let’s run it back



Love wins #biggestfightinboxingrememebr — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 21, 2024

In frustration, Ryan Garcia expressed his urge to move to the UFC.

I’m headed to the UFC — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

Ryan Garcia's statement

Statement from Ryan Garcia’s team following his one-year ban from boxing: “The fans will always remember his performance against Devin Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased”. pic.twitter.com/HBRbzb49vG — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 20, 2024

Ryan Garcia denies the accusations