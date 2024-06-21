Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Ruled No-Contest, Garcia Banned for 1 Year

Ryan Garcia's win has been reversed to a no-contest decision because of testing positive for illegal substances.

by Aryan Lakhani
Ryan Garcia’s iconic win against Devin Haney has been snatched away from him as the New York State Athletic Commission reversed the outcome to a no-contest as Ryan Garcia failed the drug tests. Apart from reversing the decision, Ryan Garcia is also liable to pay a fine of $10,000 and will be suspended from boxing for a year.

Devin Haney’s updated boxing record is 31-0, and Ryan Garcia is back at 24-1. Fans are totally against this reversal; Devin Haney is being heavily trolled on all social media platforms.

This situation is most likely going to lead to a rematch; Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney spoke about locking horns again once the suspension meets its end.

In frustration, Ryan Garcia expressed his urge to move to the UFC.

Ryan Garcia's statement

Ryan Garcia denies the accusations

