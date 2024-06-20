Ryan Garcia Calls It Quits, Announces Retirement from Boxing

Ryan Garcia unexpectedly announces retirement, he also tries to justify his decision.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Ryan Garcia Calls It Quits, Announces Retirement from Boxing
© Al Bello / Getty Images

Ryan Garcia has announced retirement from the sport of boxing. He has been obnoxiously vocal on Twitter since the past few months; he has made many controversial comments and also pretended to act as a mentally ill person. He’s suffering through intense turmoil right now, and perhaps as a result of being overwhelmed, he made this unexpected decision.

There’s no reason to believe that it’s permanent retirement because many fighters have made such announcements, and within the span of 12 months, they were back in the ring.

A good example would be Teofimo Lopez, who performed a similar stunt.

Ryan Garcia’s recent Tweets

Ryan Garcia
SHARE