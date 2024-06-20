Ryan Garcia Calls It Quits, Announces Retirement from Boxing

Ryan Garcia has announced retirement from the sport of boxing. He has been obnoxiously vocal on Twitter since the past few months; he has made many controversial comments and also pretended to act as a mentally ill person. He’s suffering through intense turmoil right now, and perhaps as a result of being overwhelmed, he made this unexpected decision.

I’m officially retired — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024

There’s no reason to believe that it’s permanent retirement because many fighters have made such announcements, and within the span of 12 months, they were back in the ring.

A good example would be Teofimo Lopez, who performed a similar stunt.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO RYAN GARCIA?



Ryan Garcia was arrested in an upscale hotel in L.A. on suspicion of vandalism and rumours are beginning to circulate about the possibility he's been 'taken care of' in some way.



While his claims about Bohemian Grove, a private club for… pic.twitter.com/NExwv31b50 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 9, 2024

Eddie Hearn: “Sometimes fighters(Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia) have grand delusions of what a fight has generated and how much money they are going to get paid. Unfortunately, the commercial reality of Haney vs Garcia is nowhere near the deluded expectations of some people”

… pic.twitter.com/Cg6ufPl6NZ — Danny (@dantheboxingman) June 20, 2024

Ryan Garcia’s recent Tweets

Mom has cancer



I’m being sued



My supplements were tainted



Going thru a divorce



Always GETTING SHIT TALKED on the internet FOR YEARS



Devin asking for my victory to be taken away



I’m getting hit with everything



I STILL LOVE GOD, HE IS EVERYTHING — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024