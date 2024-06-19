Jake Paul Explains Why He Accepted Risky Fight with Mike Perry

Jake Paul has taken the leap of faith by accepting a fight with Mike Perry. He has taken the risk because he likes being challenged. Perry and Paul will lock horns on July 20 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Mike Perry is undoubtedly one of Jake Paul’s toughest tests yet because he is an opponent who has been through extreme fighting conditions compared to the damaged he has absorbed in other sports, the boxing format, and may feel like cushion play.

Jake Paul understands that a loss against Mike Perry could worsen things for his upcoming clash against Mike Tyson in November, and yet he’s more than ready for the challenge.

Jake Paul on fighting Mike Perry

In a recent YouTube video, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on fighting Mike Perry.

"He’s undefeated in bare-knuckle, which is probably the craziest sport in the world," Paul said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "Not to mention, this fight has been brewing for years. …I think this fight is going to have some amazing press conference moments and really entertaining stuff that comes from it, but it is a major risk.

I’m literally potentially sacrificing the biggest moment of my career, the biggest payday of my career if I lose to Mike Perry. But for some reason, these are the positions that I like to put myself in”.

Jake Paul’s fight prediction

“My official prediction for the fight: Three rounds or less, calling it now.

These guys can’t hang with me, nobody’s really been able to see my skill from the past year. I’ve had new coaches, development has gone f*cking amazing, and I’m excited to put on a performance July 20”.