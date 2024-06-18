Jake Paul vs Mike Perry officially announced for July 20th

Jake Paul isn’t interested in being inactive this summer, especially after his fight with Mike Tyson got deferred to November 15th. An interesting clash has been officially announced! Jake Paul will be facing former UFC fighter and current BKFC champion Mike Perry on July 20th at the Amalie Arena.

It’s going to be a PPV event; the fight will be streamed live on DAZN PPV. As far as the rules are concerned, it’s going to be a 3-minute, eight-round fight. Fighters are obliged to wear 10-ounce gloves.

1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4



The fact is every opponent has touched the floor



5 months until Tyson and I go to war



So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar



I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace



On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say… pic.twitter.com/SIu6K0VbD5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry - Sat, July 20th



After the rescheduling of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to Friday, November 15th, Jake Paul has decided to take an interim fight to prepare for “Iron Mike” by taking on the Bare Knuckle Champion and MMA Star, Platinum Mike Perry – FEAR NO MAN… pic.twitter.com/9phFVzlkMK — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 18, 2024

Fans are still going to criticize Jake Paul because Mike Perry isn’t exactly a professional boxer, but from the entertainment standpoint, it promises to be a thrilling event.

Mike Perry isn’t the normal type; this could be the thought MMA fighter Jake Paul will face yet. The fight is almost one month away, details about the kick-off press conference shall soon be announced.