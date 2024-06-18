Jake Paul vs Mike Perry officially announced for July 20th

Jake Paul will be facing the BKFC champion Mike Perry on 20th July.

by Aryan Lakhani
© @jakepaul/Twitter

Jake Paul isn’t interested in being inactive this summer, especially after his fight with Mike Tyson got deferred to November 15th. An interesting clash has been officially announced! Jake Paul will be facing former UFC fighter and current BKFC champion Mike Perry on July 20th at the Amalie Arena.

It’s going to be a PPV event; the fight will be streamed live on DAZN PPV. As far as the rules are concerned, it’s going to be a 3-minute, eight-round fight. Fighters are obliged to wear 10-ounce gloves.

Fans are still going to criticize Jake Paul because Mike Perry isn’t exactly a professional boxer, but from the entertainment standpoint, it promises to be a thrilling event.

Mike Perry isn’t the normal type; this could be the thought MMA fighter Jake Paul will face yet. The fight is almost one month away, details about the kick-off press conference shall soon be announced.

