Gervonta Davis on fighting Ryan Garcia for a rematch: “He’s crazy”

Gervonta Davis shared a cordial moment with Ryan Garcia after securing a terrific 8th-round knockout win against Frank Martin. Apparently, Ryan Garcia was asking about a rematch. Gervonta Davis’s response indicates that he would be open to entertaining a rematch with him.

It will be interesting to see if the Garcia and Davis clash for the second time. Apart from that, there are other prospective fights; Gervonta Davis may consider locking horns with Vasily Lomachenko in the near future.

Gervonta Davis says Devin Haney lost to Ryan Garcia because he overlooked him after watching what Tank did vs Ryan.



"He seen what I did to the guy and thought that he could do the same thing. He showed us he isn't who he says he really is."#Boxing pic.twitter.com/GELJXInOhh — NUKE (@NukeUndisputed) May 13, 2024

Gervonta Davis on Ryan Garcia rematch

During the post-fight press conference, Gervonta Davis shared his thoughts on fighting Ryan Garcia, Vasily Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson.

“He’s crazy,” Davis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He’s crazy talking about rematch. He said I was the best at 135 to 142 [pounds]. He said that. He said he wants to fight me again. I’ll kick his *** again”.

Gervonta Davis on a potential fight with Lomachenko

“For sure, as long as we go back to the drawing board. I’m willing to fight all of them”.

Gervonta Davis on fighting Shakur Stevenson

“You know how it would go, everybody in this room knows how it would go. I guess it would be good for the sport if we fight, now or later”.