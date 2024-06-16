Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's Trilogy Ends in Unresolved Draw

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen locked horns for the third time; in previous occasions, it was inside the UFC cage where Anderson Silva rose victoriously twice. This trilogy wasn't marked as a professional bout; it was an exhibition event, due to which, after the end of 5 rounds, both fighters were declared as the winners.

It appeared to be a sparring session for many; however, there were engaging moments. Chael Sonnen felt that he won the match, but fans worldwide have mixed opinions about the outcome; most of them had Anderson Silva as the winner.

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen boxing match went exactly how you’d expect pic.twitter.com/QRgvs0T1a0 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen looks forward to fighting Jorge Masvidal next; it will be interesting to see when that fight can take place.

Happy Fathers Day. As much as I love kids, sometimes they need more discipline….which is why I can’t wait to spank Jorge Masvidal. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen on the outcome of the fight

Chael Sonnen says he is "most definitely" still undefeated after fighting Anderson Silva to a draw at #SpatenFightNight:



"It was three rounds to two. I thought I won that fight." pic.twitter.com/hqzzfi4fYQ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 16, 2024

"I thought I won the first three rounds," Sonnen said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com . "You have to understand, he let me win the first one.

He always lets me win the first round. That's one of his strategies, he feels you out. He lets everybody win the first round, and I did the same thing in Rounds 2 and 3 that I did in the first round. But I slipped somewhere in the fourth round, and then they brought the doctor in at some point because I had a bloody nose or something.

It's like, come on, you're making this look way worse than it is. It was three rounds to two, I thought I won that fight."