Gervonta Davis Knocks Out Frank Martin in Electrifying 8th Round Victory

Gervonta Davis’ long layoff only made him better; he took his time to analyze his opponent, and as the rounds progressively passed by, he unleashed all he had. The explosive fight intent led to a spectacular 8th-round knockout win.

Frank Martin was absolutely clueless; Gervonta’ Davis’ solid left hook wished him “night night” and gave him a taste of defeat for the first time in his career. Frank Martin’s professional boxing record has been updated to 18-1, and on the flip side, Gervonta Davis remains victorious with an undefeated record of 30-0 (28 knockouts).

Gervonta Davis’ post fight interview

Gervonta Davis is pleased with the win and is ready to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko next.

“I’m back,” Davis said, as quoted by mmajunkieusatoday.com. “A couple rounds, I felt like I didn’t warm up completely like I wanted to. It’s OK, no excuses. His footwork wasn’t bothering me.

I knew he was going to tire down. I was just standing there, being a target for him just so he could tire himself out. Once he tired himself out, I started picking him apart. Most importantly, I want to get back to the drawing board, Get back in the gym and stay focused.

I felt that I was a little rusty, but all them guys is on my radar”.

