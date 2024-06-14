Anderson Silva Explains Picking Chael Sonnen Over Chris Weidman: “It was discussed”

Anderson Silva had a long list of options for what is labelled as his final match. Interestingly, Chris Weidman was also considered for a boxing bout with Anderson Silva, but since Weidman was obligated to obey the contractual agreements with UFC, that match-up couldn’t prosper.

Due to this, Anderson Silva finalized a clash with Chael Sonnen; their iconic fight will begin in less than 24 hours. It’s an exhibition fight for five 2 minute rounds.

Anderson Silva on fighting Chris Weidman

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anderson Silva revealed how Chris Weidman was considered for the exhibition bout.

“It was discussed, a potential fight with Weidman, but he’s under contract with the UFC, and it wasn’t my idea,” Silva said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “People involved considered this. It didn’t happen.

It was meant to be Sonnen and that’s it. People have a hard time, especially some fighters… Dude, you lost, he was better than you. That’s it. You had the shot to fight and now you’ve lost. Enough already.

Vitor, just stop, it’s not looking good”.