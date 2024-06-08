Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rescheduled date officially announced

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has been rescheduled to take place on 15th November at the same venue (AT&T Stadium) and will be streaming live on the same platform (Netflix). Most of the fans and boxing experts were hoping for the match cancellation to be an irreversible announcement.

Interest in this event seems to be pretty low.

Their fight was originally cancelled because of Mike Tyson’s health-related concerns.

He had an ulcer flare up, and as a preventative measure, the doctors suggested he take time off training so he could recover fully. The fight is still a professional bout; the result will reflect on both fighters professional records.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will also fight on the same card.

Mike Tyson's thoughts on the new date

Mike Tyson looks forward to a knockout win.