Dana White lashes out at Jake Paul: "Nobody wants to see Mike get beat”

Dana White talks about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight cancellation.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dana White is amongst those who have been against Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson since day 1; it’s the age gap that he’s against. Dana White is a good friend of Mike Tyson's and is concerned about his growing age and recent ulcer flare-up that forced him to withdraw from the event.

Ever since, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match cancellation news were announced people were hoping for it to be a permanent disclosure. However, that is far from what’s happening. The new date for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will be announced tomorrow.

Dana White on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

In a recent interview with FLAGRANT, Dana White shared his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight cancellation.

“When this fight happens, Tyson will be 58 * years old. A * almost 60-year-old man shouldn’t be fighting a 27-year-old guy. Under any circumstances. Even if it’s Mike Tyson. It’s just * ridiculous. If you can keep getting paid, right? One hundred percent [do it],” White said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“If you got people that are * dumb enough to pay for that * then * , you know, good for you. Brilliant move [going to Netflix], too, because you don’t have to go pay. Everybody has * Netflix. Just turn it on. Ah, * it.

I’ll turn it on and see what happens".

Dana White on the age gap

“I’m not against it. I love Mike Tyson. He’s * almost 60 years old, you know what I mean? My * back is killing me today. Killing me. I have no idea why.

I guess it’s because I’m fifty-* -four. This guy (Paul) is 27, he’s in his prime as a human, and it’s *ridiculous. I love Mike and nobody wants to see Mike get beat by this * -off”.

