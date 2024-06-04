KSI Not Interested to Fight Jake Paul in July, Aims For A Clash in December

KSI and Jake Paul fail to come up to a mutual agreement for their potential fight.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

KSI and Jake Paul’s virtual battle has failed to translate itself into professional boxing bout in spite of serious negotiations. They started going back and forth somewhere in 2019; it has been almost 5 years, but fans still haven’t got to see their much-awaited boxing clash.

Both fighters/social media influencers recently got into an argument on Twitter after it was globally announced that Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is off for 20th July because of Mike Tyson’s ulcer-flare-up. A new date for their unexpected bout will be announced on 7th June.

In the meantime, Jake Paul pitched in the idea of fighting KSI in July as a replacement, and in response, KSI declined it and made a counteroffer.

KSI and Jake Paul’s twitter war

Apparently KSI can't fight in July because he has a scheduled fight in August.

KSI fires back to Jake Paul's response.

