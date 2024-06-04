KSI Not Interested to Fight Jake Paul in July, Aims For A Clash in December

KSI and Jake Paul’s virtual battle has failed to translate itself into professional boxing bout in spite of serious negotiations. They started going back and forth somewhere in 2019; it has been almost 5 years, but fans still haven’t got to see their much-awaited boxing clash.

Both fighters/social media influencers recently got into an argument on Twitter after it was globally announced that Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is off for 20th July because of Mike Tyson’s ulcer-flare-up. A new date for their unexpected bout will be announced on 7th June.

If this is true, cancel the fight already https://t.co/3nCr4S8Zgr — ksi (@KSI) June 2, 2024

In the meantime, Jake Paul pitched in the idea of fighting KSI in July as a replacement, and in response, KSI declined it and made a counteroffer.

KSI’s coach saying he is over 200lbs right now? So no weight excuses…



Let’s run it for July 20th and then Paul Tyson in October / November — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2024

KSI and Jake Paul’s twitter war

Apparently KSI can't fight in July because he has a scheduled fight in August.

I’ve already got a fight lined up in August. Instead of you fighting an OAP at the end of the year (no one wants to see this), fight me in December instead. https://t.co/6SsReLIYkp — ksi (@KSI) June 1, 2024

KSI fires back to Jake Paul's response.