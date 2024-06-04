Dana White reacts to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rescheduling to a future date

Dana White is not a huge fan of crossover events, especially if it’s against two people who have a massive age gap. Dana White was never thrilled to hear about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson; he was speechless upon hearing about the recent fight cancellation news.

Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.



The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no… pic.twitter.com/fvXg4ccnYE — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2024

Due to an ulcer flare-up, Mike Tyson was advised to withdraw from his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, which was scheduled to take place on 20th July.

According to Most Valuable Promotions, the new date is supposed to be announced on 7th June.

Paul vs Tyson update. pic.twitter.com/7jPUN5KeSq — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2024

Postponing the event with Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/TrtOc5sIce — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 31, 2024

Dana White on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson new date

During the recent press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson being rescheduled to a different date.

“Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly,” White said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Yeah, you know. … Yeah. For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something.

That’s Mike’s world, and you know, he gets pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for him, and they’ll figure it out”.