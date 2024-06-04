Dana White reacts to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rescheduling to a future date

by Aryan Lakhani
© Yifan Ding / Getty Images

Dana White is not a huge fan of crossover events, especially if it’s against two people who have a massive age gap. Dana White was never thrilled to hear about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson; he was speechless upon hearing about the recent fight cancellation news.

Due to an ulcer flare-up, Mike Tyson was advised to withdraw from his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, which was scheduled to take place on 20th July.

According to Most Valuable Promotions, the new date is supposed to be announced on 7th June.

Dana White on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson new date

During the recent press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson being rescheduled to a different date.

“Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly,” White said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Yeah, you know. … Yeah. For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something.

That’s Mike’s world, and you know, he gets pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for him, and they’ll figure it out”.

