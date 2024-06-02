Daniel Dubois Emerged Victoriously, Wants Anthony Joshua Next

Daniel Dubois snatched the ‘0’ out of Filip Hrgovic’s well-maintained undefeated record with an 8th round knockout win. The recent performance has updated Hrgovic’s professional boxing record to 17-1.

Dubois was confident ahead of the fight and after his performance against Hrgovic it would be fair to say that he walked his talk. Apart from the spectacular win, Daniel Dubois was also successful in capturing the IBF interim heavyweight title.

Daniel Dubois wants Anthony Joshua for his next fight, he’s confident of beating him too.

Daniel Dubois (21-2, 19 KOs) s'impose par arrêt du docteur face à

Filip Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) dans le round 8 !

Daniel Dubois really overcome narrow odds, which were in Filip Hrgovic’s favour to win via stoppage last night



At just 26-years-old, he’s already shared the ring with Joe Joyce, Oleksandr Usyk, Jarrell Miller and now Hrgovic



At just 26-years-old, he's already shared the ring with Joe Joyce, Oleksandr Usyk, Jarrell Miller and now Hrgovic

Daniel Dubois’s post-fight interview

In the post-fight interview, Daniel Dubois reflect on his win and explained how he wants to fight Anthony Joshua next.

