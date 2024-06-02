Zhilei Zhang battered Deontay Wilder with a 5th round Knockout

Zhilei Zhang is back on the winning page, in explosive fashion! Zhang and Wilder exchanged powerful punches, and the match seemed very competitive until the 5th round approached. Zhilei Zhang unleashed all he had and landed nasty blows that left Deontay Wilder on the canvas.

He tried his best to get back in the game, but Wilder was not stable enough to continue. The referee sensed that and called an end to the fight.

ZHILEI ZHANG JUST FLATTENED DEONTAY WILDER WOW pic.twitter.com/3uhc0wHjjC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 2, 2024

Zhilei Zhang is one step closer to fulfilling his goal of fighting his much-desired opponent Tyson Fury.

And on the flip side, Deontay Wilder may retire.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry team in a celebratory mood at the post-fight press conference after their 5 vs 5 victory over Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom as Zhilei Zhang roars: “Queensberry banged Matchroom”.



[ @Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/Q68QxeyJTl — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 2, 2024