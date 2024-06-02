Zhilei Zhang battered Deontay Wilder with a 5th round Knockout

Zhilei Zhang had a successful comeback fight, he may have sent Deontay Wilder to retirement.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Zhilei Zhang is back on the winning page, in explosive fashion! Zhang and Wilder exchanged powerful punches, and the match seemed very competitive until the 5th round approached. Zhilei Zhang unleashed all he had and landed nasty blows that left Deontay Wilder on the canvas.

He tried his best to get back in the game, but Wilder was not stable enough to continue. The referee sensed that and called an end to the fight.

Zhilei Zhang is one step closer to fulfilling his goal of fighting his much-desired opponent Tyson Fury.

And on the flip side, Deontay Wilder may retire.

