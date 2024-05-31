Filip Hrgovic ready to take Daniel Dubois to ‘school’ on Saturday: “I can’t wait”

The undefeated Filip Hrgovic looks forward to extending his winning streak in a spectacular fashion this Saturday night. Hrgovic believes he has more experience and skill, which gives him an edge over Daniel Dubois. Both fighters are confident of securing a win on Saturday night.

Filip Hrgovic thinks he will take Daniel Dubois to school.

Filip Hrgovic on fighting Daniel Dubois

During the recent press conference, Filip Hrgovic shared his thoughts on fighting Daniel Dubois.

“I’m glad he called me out and wanted to fight me,” Hrgovic said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I was calling out top heavyweights and big names for, and it’s a really good fight for me, He’s a good name and a good boxer, and I can’t wait for Saturday.

I have much more experience; I had a long amateur career, and I come through more than him. So, I think he has more professional fights, but I have much more experience, and I think I take him to school”.