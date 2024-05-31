Deontay Wilder Hints at Retirement if Fight with Zhilei Zhang Doesn't Go Well

Deontay Wilder may call it quits forever if he doesn’t perform well against Zhilei Zhang this Saturday night. Deontay Wilder failed to translate his strong efforts into a victory against Joseph Parker. His opponent, Zhilei Zhang, had the same fate.

Both fighters are coming out of a loss against Joseph Parker; a win is crucial as it will allow them to demand a rematch.

DEONTAY WILDER VS. ZHILEI ZHANG : LE FACE-À-FACE ! pic.twitter.com/wJah41PCth — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) May 30, 2024

Deontay Wilder recently punching so hard in training camp that Malik Scott’s hands are in pain. We may be about to see the return of the old Deontay Wilder. pic.twitter.com/AdXJa9ZNCG — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) May 23, 2024

Deontay Wilder on retirement

In a recent interview with DAZN, Deontay Wilder broke silence on retirement.

“It’s going to be a different fight this time around,” Wilder said as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com. “And if it’s not a different fight, then retirement is definitely highly considered”.

Deontay Wilder on losing to Joseph Parker

“I’ve just to go in there and be me, do what I know I can do. I’ve trained hard for it. During the last fight I trained hard as well, but I could not pull the trigger.

I saw certain things, but my body would not react. That was because of the long layoff and certain things that we did in camp we could have changed up, certain things that I could have listened to. … That kind of messed certain things up.

But all that’s in the lesson of things, and now we have a second opportunity to correct a lot of things”.