Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch officially announced

Oleksandr Usyk absolutely outplayed Tyson Fury in their tough battle and secured a split-decision win. Now it’s time for them to fulfil the contractual obligations which is to address the rematch clause. It’s official!

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch has been booked for 21st December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Per His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the rematch will go down December 21

The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it... — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) May 29, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk impressed many fans worldwide with the way he dominated in the 9th round against Tyson Fury. He almost dropped Fury to the canvas. In spite of getting outplayed in most of the rounds, Tyson Fury felt the judges were biased and declared Usyk the winner because Usyk’s country, Ukraine, was going through war.

Tyson Fury reaction to match results

During the post-fight interview, Tyson Fury refused to believe that he lost the fight.

“I believe I won that fight,” Fury said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "I believe he won a few of the rounds but I believe I won the majority of them. We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. His country’s at war so people are siding with the country at war.

Make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion. I’ll be back. I’ve got a rematch clause”.