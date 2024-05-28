Daniel Dubois focused on a ‘knockout’ win against Filip Hrgovic: “I’m ready for it”

Daniel Dubois is more than ready to unleash his absolute best against Filip Hrgovic this Saturday night. Hrgovic has never tasted defeat in his career; he has a well-maintained professional record of 17-0 (14 knockouts). It is worth knowing that Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic have sparred before, and based on that experience, Hrgovic is confident that Dubois does not have what it takes to give him his first career defeat.

As far as progression is concerned, the winner of this fight could end up locking horns with Anthony Joshua in the near future.

I’ve never seen Daniel Dubois talk this aggressive or confident ever, he really wants all the smoke with Hrgovic pic.twitter.com/v77zceL3Ii — On The Record Boxing (@OTRBoxing_) May 25, 2024

Daniel Dubois on facing Filip Hrovic

In a recent interview with Queensberry, Daniel Dubois shared his thoughts on fighting Filip Hrgovic this Saturday night.

“I’m ready for it on Saturday,” Dubois said as quoted by boxingnewws24.com. “I’m coming here to fight. The talking is done now. I’m in the mood and ready to go. This one has got to be plain and simple.

It’s not complicated with this guy. “I’ve prepared in the gym. I’ve sharpened my tools up and I’m ready to go out there and do it. He’s in my way. He keeps talking about the past. We sparred in the past, but it has nothing to do with it now.

I’m focused on Saturday, and I’m ready to fight. I’m 100% focused, I’ve done the work, and I’m ready to go out there and destroy. A knockout is perfect. I’m not going to go out there looking for anything. It’s part of the job. This is what I’ve trained to do, and I’m ready to go”.