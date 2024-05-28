Darren Till wants to fight Jake Paul: “I’ll be right there”

Darren Till has decided to build a professional boxing career and hopes to hang around for about 2 years. He will be facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on 20th July for his boxing debut at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card. After facing Julio Chavez Jr, Darren looks forward to locking horns with Jake Paul.

There’s a high chance for either Julio Chavez Jr or Darren Till to be Jake Paul’s next opponent; their performance will decide whether or not they get to face him.

BREAKING: Darren Till will make his professional boxing debut against Julio Chavez Jr. on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. #PaulTyson



The bout will take place on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix card, and will be contested at 190 pounds with six three minute rounds.… pic.twitter.com/5tX0yxZsPV — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) May 15, 2024

Darren Till on fighting Jake Paul

In a recent interview, Darren Till shared his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul after he's done with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“When I do win, when I knock Chavez Jr. out, I’m going to get on the mic or whatever, watch Jake’s fight, and I’ll be right there in the mix,” Till said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m going to hold him to that fight now.

* him fighting Tommy (Fury), * him fighting anyone else, all this McGregor – I’m the same size as him, so let’s see. Most probably (jumping into the ring) after the winner with a pint, just jumping in. I probably will do that”.