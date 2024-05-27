Mike Tyson faces In-flight medical emergency, Jake Paul reacts: “Nothing changed”

An eyewitness recently confirmed that Mike Tyson faced a medical emergency during his flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Apparently, he was nauseous and dizzy; here’s exactly what Mike Tyson’ representative said about his recent situation: "Thankfully Mr.

Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” Tyson’s representative said, as quoted by intouchweekly.com. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him”.

Netflix needs to cancel this fight. There's no way Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson should be legal pic.twitter.com/gwOGmTOJj4 — Troydan (@Troydan) May 27, 2024

Upon hearing such news, critics and various media platforms tried to highlight how Mike Tyson wasn’t fit enough to fight Jake Paul on 20th July and trolled the age difference between the two.

Jake Paul, in no time, responded to the ongoing speculations:

You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 27, 2024

Mike Tyson’s Eye Witness

In a recent interview with InTouch, Mike Tyson’s eyewitness shed some light on the recent incident.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness said as quoted by intouchweekly.com. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.

He was in first class, but we were an exit row, They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes”.