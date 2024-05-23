Kamaru Usman wants to see Francis Ngannou vs Oleksandr Usyk: “I know it’s crazy”

Kamaru Usman closely watched the boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. After carefully observing the fight, he concluded with an opponent for Oleksandr Usyk. Usman believes Francis Ngannou serves as the right fit for Usyk, and if they ever fought, Usman thinks Ngannou’s power will prevail against Uysk’s skill.

Kamaru Usman calls for Oleksandr Usyk to fight Francis Ngannou next since Usyk has "beaten everybody else":



"I know it's crazy... but I would love to see [Usyk] fight a guy like Francis Ngannou...



Kamaru Usman on Uysk vs Ngannou

Recently on The Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Kamaru Usman explained why he wants to see Usyk vs Ngannou.

“Skills pay the bills here,” Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “(Usyk is) not exactly the biggest heavyweight. He’s not the biggest puncher. But it’s his skills that pay the bills. I would love – and I know it’s crazy, and I know everyone is going to try to say something about it – but I would love to see him fight a guy like Francis Ngannou, only for the sheer fact of, yes, I want to see the level of skill here.

Yes, he schooled the other guys. But Francis is the biggest puncher out there. I want to see how Oleksandr Usyk is able to break a guy like that down, take him to school and really show the skills required in boxing. It’s not just about being able to punch hard.

So that’s the only reason I would want to see it. Francis coming off that loss, of course it’s not a good account for himself. He’s beaten everybody else”.