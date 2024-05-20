Anderson Silva To Face Chael Sonnen For A Boxing Trilogy

Anderson Silva teased a fight with Terry Crews and had people believing that their fight would soon be taking place. However, in no time, Chael Sonnen broke the silence and revealed that he would be fighting Anderson Silva on 15th June for a boxing match.

Sonnen and Silva have a history. In their previous encounters, Silva was successful in winning on two separate occasions. One was via a knockout, and one was a submission win.

Anderson Silva vs Terry Crews???? pic.twitter.com/JVV6vV1pKA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 19, 2024

UPDATE | Anderson Silva says he will NOT be fighting Terry Crews.



He will instead be announcing his opponent later this evening for what will be the final fight of his career.



IG / @SpiderAnderson #UFC #MMA #Boxing https://t.co/bEsi1fZt5W pic.twitter.com/kVD2pJdiUq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 19, 2024

Anderson Silva could permanently retire after his fight with Chael Sonnen.

It sounds like a fantastic match-up, and even though Anderson Silva has more advantage coming in to fight, it will be interesting to see how Chael Sonnen performs.