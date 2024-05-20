Anderson Silva To Face Chael Sonnen For A Boxing Trilogy

Anderson Silva will face Chael Sonnen on 15th June.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Harry How/Getty Images

Anderson Silva teased a fight with Terry Crews and had people believing that their fight would soon be taking place. However, in no time, Chael Sonnen broke the silence and revealed that he would be fighting Anderson Silva on 15th June for a boxing match.

Sonnen and Silva have a history. In their previous encounters, Silva was successful in winning on two separate occasions. One was via a knockout, and one was a submission win.

Anderson Silva could permanently retire after his fight with Chael Sonnen.

It sounds like a fantastic match-up, and even though Anderson Silva has more advantage coming in to fight, it will be interesting to see how Chael Sonnen performs.

