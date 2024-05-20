Tyson Fury reflects on the split-decision loss: “Not going to cry about spilled milk”

Tyson Fury is unconvinced of losing the fight against Oleksandr Usyk; Fury wants to run it back in October. After 12 rounds of aggressive action, the judges declared Usyk the winner by a split decision. Tyson Fury secured many dominating moments, and Usyk did too.

However, Usyk nearly knocked out Tyson Fury; it was a turning point in the match as it could have ended in the 9th round, but the referee stepped in and gave Fury 10 seconds.

So that’s the reason why Tyson Fury said Happy New year pic.twitter.com/p9dNv8njAC — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) May 19, 2024

Tyson Fury on the Usyk decision: “His country is at war so people are siding with someone whose country is at war. I won that fight”. pic.twitter.com/lUj1Qp8ue4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 18, 2024

Tyson Fury on losing against Usyk

During the post-fight press conference, Tyson Fury shared his thoughts on losing the fight.

“I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid,” Fury said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “We did that tonight. I thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight, you know? I believe I thought I did enough, but I’m not a judge.

I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing it. If they would have said to me in the last round or whatever, ‘You’re down, go out and try and finish him,’ I would have done that. But everyone in the corner believed we were up.

All I had to do was just keep boxing, do what I was doing, and I thought we were getting it. But it was what it was. I’m not going to cry about spilled milk".