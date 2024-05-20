Tyson Fury reflects on the split-decision loss: “Not going to cry about spilled milk”

Tyson Fury believes he won the fight, wants a rematch in October.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tyson Fury is unconvinced of losing the fight against Oleksandr Usyk; Fury wants to run it back in October. After 12 rounds of aggressive action, the judges declared Usyk the winner by a split decision. Tyson Fury secured many dominating moments, and Usyk did too.

However, Usyk nearly knocked out Tyson Fury; it was a turning point in the match as it could have ended in the 9th round, but the referee stepped in and gave Fury 10 seconds.

Tyson Fury on losing against Usyk

During the post-fight press conference, Tyson Fury shared his thoughts on losing the fight.

“I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid,” Fury said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “We did that tonight. I thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight, you know? I believe I thought I did enough, but I’m not a judge.

I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing it. If they would have said to me in the last round or whatever, ‘You’re down, go out and try and finish him,’ I would have done that. But everyone in the corner believed we were up.

All I had to do was just keep boxing, do what I was doing, and I thought we were getting it. But it was what it was. I’m not going to cry about spilled milk".

