Eddie Hearn confident of seeing Ryan Garica vs Devin Haney rematch

Eddie Hearn believes a rematch with Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will happen at some point in the future. Ryan Garcia secured a massive majority decision win against Devin Haney and, in the post-fight interview, agreed to give Devin Haney a rematch.

However, once he left the arena, his opinion changed and he refused to face Devin Haney again. There’s a narrative set by a fans and professionals stating that Haney lost only because of Ryan Garcia’s unfair weight advantage.

Eddie Hearn says Devin Haney wants the Ryan Garcia loss changed to a no-contest



Eddie Hearn on Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney rematch

In a recent interview with Fight Hub Tv, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

“Imagine you’re Devin Haney. You had to fight this guy [Ryan Garcia] that is a lot heavier than him, and now you found that out as well,” Hearn said as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “Time is a good healer.

The rematch is going to be huge. I believe the rematch will happen at some point, but we’ll wait and see”.

