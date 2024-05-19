Oleksandr Usyk triumphs over Tyson Fury with a split-decision win

The much-awaited heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was greatly competitive. Usyk was dominating the starting rounds, and then Fury switched gears and unleashed some powerful combinations that won him the middle rounds.

It was the 9th round where Oleksandr Usyk got back in the game. Usyk almost knocked out Tyson Fury and never stopped dominating from there.

HOW did Tyson Fury survive this from Oleksandr Usyk pic.twitter.com/49IbID0yNl — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 18, 2024

After 12 rounds of competitive action, the judges declared Oleksandr Usyk the winner by split decision.

In the post-fight interview, Tyson Fury seemed unconvinced about the decision as he thought he had done enough to win the fight. Fury wants a rematch in October.

Tyson Fury’s post-fight interview

Tyson Fury on the Usyk decision: “His country is at war so people are siding with someone whose country is at war. I won that fight”. pic.twitter.com/lUj1Qp8ue4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 18, 2024

“I believe I won that fight,” Fury said, as quoted by mmafighting.com . “I believe he won a few of the rounds but I believe I won the majority of them.

We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. His country’s at war so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion. I’ll be back. I’ve got a rematch clause. We’ll run it back October”.

Oleksandr Usyk's post fight interview

Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He got a little emotional in the post fight interview.