Eddie Hearn tries to predict Fury vs Usyk: “It’s going to be a hell of a fight”

Eddie Hearn will be closely watching the heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which will start in less than a few hours. Eddie Hearn can foresee an aggressive clash. Both fighters shared an intense face-off yesterday, so an aggressive display of fighting can definitely be expected to be seen in their fight.

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

In a recent interview with The Stomping Ground, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Fury vs Usyk.

“Usyk, I think he’s going to try and bully Tyson Fury. Fury comes in light because I think he’s going to try and move,” Hearn said as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I think he’s [Fury] going to be behind after five or six rounds, and then he’s going to have to switch it up, be aggressive.

Maybe that cut opens up. I think we’re going to get a cagy start and gearing into a good fight. I’ve never seen Usyk look as angry as he was. Two great athletes, two great minds. It’s going to be a hell of a fight”.