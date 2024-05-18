Frank Warren confirms rematch clause for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, revealed that the loser of the upcoming heavyweight clash can call for an immediate rematch. According to Frank Warren, the rematch could happen in October. Moreover, he will also shed some light on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua and explain how they could fight next year.

As for now, Fury and Usyk are a few hours away from locking horns; their final face-off was a heated one. The entire world is waiting to see who ends up rising victoriously.

Frank Warren says there's been discussions for Anthony Joshua to face the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk "early next year" on account of the rematch clause.



https://t.co/MqWNmFK5HO #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/VH9DiRPcHT — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 15, 2024

When I sat with @Tyson_Fury, after all his struggles and we agreed to work together on his comeback, I always thought we would get to this point.



Tonight, he stands on the brink of history.



Big thanks to @Turki_alalshikh for putting on this event. #RiyadhSeason #RingOfFire pic.twitter.com/Z2kr9dAPSZ — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) May 18, 2024

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Recently on The MMA Hour, Frank Warren spoke about the potential rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

“The loser of the fight, which I hope to be Usyk, but the loser of the fight has the option to call for the rematch,” Warren said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “That rematch, he will get extremely, extremely well paid for.

Huge money. So I’d be very surprised, unless [Usyk] retires, [if] that will [not] happen. He won’t fight in September anyway, Tyson, he’s down to fight for the rematch if it happens in October”.

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

“Whoever comes through these two fights, and provided A.J.

keeps winning, that fight will happen early next year, there’s been discussions about it. Nothing’s been guaranteed. Tyson hasn’t agreed to it. It’s just been discussions amongst the powers that be. That’s the best-case situation. If anything else was to happen, that depends on the loser of the fight. That depends entirely on the loser”.