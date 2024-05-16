Renato Moicano interested to box, calls out Ryan Garcia: “Steroid abuser”

Renato ‘Money’ Moicano is on a smooth rise; as a confident Mixed Martial Arts fighter, he believes he can easily switch to boxing and make great progress in the sport. Moicano had bitter words for Ryan Garcia; he would love to step inside the ring and test him.

His motive is to secure the biggest pay day of his career, after all, Money and Moicano are difficult forces to separate. The phenomenon of MMA fighters switching to boxing has become very common now, so it won’t be surprising to see Renato Moicano making this jump.

However, his only barrier could be contractual clashes with the UFC.

Renato Moicano on Ryan Garcia

In a recent interview, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on switching to boxing.

“I love this shit but I was missing throwing some * elbows in a * today,” Moicano said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “No disrespect for Christian [Guzman], I am a UFC fighter, top 10 lightweight and today I was doing grappling.

We’re MMA fighters, we can do it all. So that’s why next time, I want to fight boxing. That little dirthead Ryan Garcia, * steroid abuser, my brother. If I go to boxing, I’m going to * you up”.