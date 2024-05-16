Jorge Masvidal Holds Nate Diaz Responsible for UFC 302 Date Clash

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will lock horns for a rematch inside the boxing ring for a 10-rounded fight on 6th July at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This wasn’t the case until a few weeks back. Their fight was originally scheduled to take place on the same date as the highly anticipated UFC 302 event, 1st June.

According to Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz was quite stubborn about not changing the dates in spite of knowing about UFC 302. On the flip side, Masvidal was trying to change the dates, and he finally did.

Jorge Masvidal blames Nate Diaz

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on the previous date for his fight with Nate Diaz.

“You don’t want to go up against other dates and other fight events,” Masvidal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Especially you don’t want to go up against the UFC. So, from the beginning, I was trying to switch the date.

Nate’s a * idiot. He was adamant about staying on that date because he’s not a UFC employee no more and (saying) ‘I don’t have to do nothing for the UFC’ and this and that”.

Jorge Masvidal further speaks about conflicting with UFC 302

“It just doesn’t make sense, especially when I know Nate thinks he’s a boxer now because he boxed the Jake Paul guy, but he’s not a boxer.

He doesn’t have a boxing fanbase. The fanbase that he has is from MMA, from UFC. So, why go up against our own fanbase? Me as a promoter, I’m thinking I don’t even want to do it. I know a lot of fight fans would buy both or watch both events, but in my opinion, why even do it if there were dates that weren’t conflicting?”.