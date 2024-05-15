Darren Till vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr added to PaulTyson fight card

Darren Till left the UFC in 2022; he will break out of his long lay-off at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card. Darren Till will be making his boxing debut against the professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Their fight is scheduled for 6 rounds at 190 pounds.

The mega event is stacked with some of the best fights. July 20, save the date. The event will be streamed live on Netflix.

Paul vs. Tyson & Taylor vs. Serrano undercard announcement



Two of the hottest, undefeated prospects in the game: H2O Sylve vs. 'Kid Austin' Floyd Schofield



A battle for redemption: World Champion Boxer vs. UFC Star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till



Darren Till on how he got on the Paul/Tyson card.

Darren Till on fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

In a recent press release, Darren Till shared his thoughts on making a boxing debut against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this event,” Till said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Paul vs. Tyson is going to be one of the biggest events of our generation, and to make my professional boxing debut on it is brilliant.

I’m very happy with my opponent. I’ve been a fan of his father for many years and I’ve been a fan of Chavez Jr. too - he is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on Saturday, July 20 in Texas”.