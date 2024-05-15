John Fury on headbutting Usyk’s team member: “Emotions are running high”

John Fury and Drama are two inseparable forces. In a recent media event, John Fury shared a heated moment with one of Team Usyk’s members. John Fury headbutted him and was later bleeding. From the entertainment viewpoint, some fans enjoy such heated moments as they play a huge role in bringing more attention to an event.

Promotion is done, and fans are entertained. So, in the end, it’s a win-win for all. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will take place this Saturday night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Fury, a 6’3, 200lb man headbutts a lad who stands there unfazed whilst Fury walks off with blood pouring down his face.



Incredible.

pic.twitter.com/Hb3Rz3q01j — george (@StokeyyG2) May 13, 2024

John Fury reaction to the recent incident

Recently on IFL TV, John Fury explained why the incident took place with Usyk’s team member.

“It’s the fight game,” Fury said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Emotions are running high. At the end of the day, I was sat there, minding my own business, and all I could hear was, ‘Usyk! Usyk!

Usyk!’. And I’m going to stand up for my son. At the end of the day, he’s my son, he’s the best in the world, and I want people to respect him and give him the credit he deserves as the champion. He’s the best in the world.

People are in positions. Tyson and Usyk can say what they want to each other, They’re the ones that are going to fight. But I don’t think anybody else has got the authority to call anybody else [anything]. Because if one of my team was to insult Usyk, they’d be sacked, because they haven’t got the authority to do that.

So at the end of the day, leave the fighting men to fight".