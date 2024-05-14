Jake Paul locks eyes with Mike Tyson in their first face-off: “I hit harder”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson showed up for the kick-off press conference. Their interaction was more cordial than people expected. Mike Tyson admitted in the press conference, clearly stating that he and Jake Paul are good friends.

However, that won’t be the case when they step inside the ring on 20th July at the AT&T stadium. On the flip side, Jake Paul is confident in his abilities as a boxer and wants everyone to know that he’s ready to anticipate all the challenges that come along his way in the toughest fight of his boxing career.

The fight is not an exhibition; it is scheduled to be a professional bout. The outcome of the fight will reflect on both the fighter's professional records.

Can’t believe we just saw Mike Tyson and Jake Paul actually face off pic.twitter.com/hNlvKZWDUG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 13, 2024

Mike Tyson on fighting Jake Paul

During the recent press conference, Mike Tyson shared his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul.

“I really like Jake a lot,” Tyson said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “But once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life is depending on it. Because it will be. You’ve got the both of us and we’re going to do this.

We’re friends. There’s no doubt we’re friends. But in that ring, we’re not going to be friends. That’s just what it is”.

Jake Paul on fighting Mike Tyson

Jake Paul explains how he looks forward to facing Mike Tyson in the ring.

“Mike wanted this. Mike wanted it to be a pro fight,” Paul said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "He wants the war. I respect that. I respect him for taking this fight, for stepping up, to try to put an end to me. Because that’s what all these fighters have been trying to do, is end the YouTuber — and if Mike can do that, then he’s a hero.

I know I will be able to [take his punches], I’m a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do, to move up into this weight class, and I’m going to show Mike who has more power. Because he’s underestimating me.

I think everyone else is underestimating me and I believe I hit harder. I know it’s going to be tough. I know I’m going to have to fight through adversity. I know I might even go to the canvas.