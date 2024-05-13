Deontay Wilder worried about Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul: “God forbid he gets hurt”

Deontay Wilder is not a huge fan of the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul; he’s worried about Mike Tyson’s growing age, phase of inactivity and the possibility of facing serious damages. Fans have a different narrative; after watching Mike Tyson’s recent training clips, they are more concerned about Jake Paul than they are about Mike Tyson.

The unusual and unexpected clash takes place on 20th July at the AT&T Stadium and will be streaming live on Netflix. It’s not an exhibition bout; recent news confirms that it is a sanctioned professional bout.

“Ready or not here I come” pic.twitter.com/w80t4ZhnFA — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 7, 2024

Deontay Wilder expresses his anger and concern with Mike Tyson being allowed to have a professional boxing bout at almost 60 years of age saying he doesn’t want Tyson to get hurt and he doesn’t want his last memory of Tyson being him “getting knocked out by a Youtuber”.



“I think… pic.twitter.com/IUoLjL391F — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) May 12, 2024

Deontay Wilder on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

In a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Deontay Wilder explained why he’s concerned about Mike Tyson.

“I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson, because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is. That’s how people get hurt. God forbid he gets hurt,” Wilder said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do".

Deontay Wilder on Jake Paul knocking out Mike Tyson

“His power may not have left completely, but you still need to set it up, your stamina needs to be a certain way, or it’s going to look like a clown show.

I don’t want to see it, to be honest. I don’t want to see one of my legends fight a YouTuber. If [Paul] goes in there and he knocks Mike out, that’s going to tarnish the reputation of Mike. I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber”.